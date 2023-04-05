Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil

FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of...
FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man who invaded a day care center with a hatchet killed four children and injured at least three others Wednesday in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested. The state’s firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private day care center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the day care center wielding a hatchet.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to Associated Press requests for more information.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Gov. Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
‘He was in pain’ | Security video shows what happened to man after arrest
File - police lights
Murder-suicide outside busy fast-food restaurant in Rome under investigation
John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction