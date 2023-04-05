Mattie’s Call issued for missing 22-year-old Clayton County woman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old woman.
According to a press release, Hannah Grogan was last seen on April 1 at 4:00 p.m., when “she discharged herself from the facility.” She has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses, police said.
Grogan has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has a large tattoo on her neck that reads “Death before Dishonor.”
Anyone who has contact with Hannah Grogan is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.
