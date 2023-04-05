Murder-suicide outside busy fast-food restaurant in Rome under investigation

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting Wednesday morning outside of a busy fast-food restaurant in Rome is under investigation.

According to the Rome Police Department, its officers were dispatched to a reported accident with injury near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Shorter Avenue. Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident.

Officials say the initial investigation indicates that a male fatally shot a female and then fatally shot himself.

The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant, according to Rome PD.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.