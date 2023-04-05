Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Murder-suicide outside busy fast-food restaurant in Rome under investigation

File - police lights
File - police lights(WXIX)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting Wednesday morning outside of a busy fast-food restaurant in Rome is under investigation.

According to the Rome Police Department, its officers were dispatched to a reported accident with injury near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Shorter Avenue. Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident.

Officials say the initial investigation indicates that a male fatally shot a female and then fatally shot himself.

The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant, according to Rome PD.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
‘He was in pain’ | Security video shows what happened to man after arrest
Canva Stock image of Atlanta 85 south sign
Atlanta holds the crown for tax-filing procrastinators
Robert Rechsteiner, known as Rick Steiner Cherokee County School Board photo
Ex-pro wrestler, now school official, accused of transphobia
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett to host active threat seminar
‘It breaks your heart’: Henry County sheriff invites public to active threat seminar