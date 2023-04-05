New mindfulness treatment could help those with migraine pain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Anyone who’s had a migraine understands the severe level of intense, head-splitting pain can sometimes feel unbearable.

According to officials, a new treatment is available to soothe the pain.

A new clinical trial by Yeshiva University shows promising results with an unconventional treatment called mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.

The professor who conducted the survey says meditation is one part of mindfulness.

“Some of my favorite ways to use mindfulness are just out walking in my day. Seeing what is going on in the present moment, without worrying about what I’m going to do that night,” said Dr. Elizabeth Seng, an Associate Professor of Psychology at Yeshiva University.

After six months of therapist-guided mindfulness sessions, patients reported fewer and less intense migraines.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.