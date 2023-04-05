Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New mindfulness treatment could help those with migraine pain

Anyone who’s had a migraine understands the severe level of intense, head-splitting pain can sometimes feel unbearable.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Anyone who’s had a migraine understands the severe level of intense, head-splitting pain can sometimes feel unbearable.

According to officials, a new treatment is available to soothe the pain.

A new clinical trial by Yeshiva University shows promising results with an unconventional treatment called mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.

The professor who conducted the survey says meditation is one part of mindfulness.

“Some of my favorite ways to use mindfulness are just out walking in my day. Seeing what is going on in the present moment, without worrying about what I’m going to do that night,” said Dr. Elizabeth Seng, an Associate Professor of Psychology at Yeshiva University.

After six months of therapist-guided mindfulness sessions, patients reported fewer and less intense migraines.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Officials celebrate Atlanta "First 16" Atlanta's first all-Black fire department
Atlanta’s first all-Black fire station celebrates 60-year anniversary
Vehicle, train collision causing ‘serious delays’ near Marietta Square
Savannah College of Art and Design
Decatur, Savannah College of Art, Design collecting community stories until May 14
Replica of Notre Dame Cathedral at the Rock Garden in Calhoun.
Garden in North Georgia features famous landmarks, castles made of rocks
Drugs seized during a Washington County drug bust.
Three arrested during Washington Co. drug bust