Non-profit Duluth pet clinic becomes target of fake check scheme

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Two small, fragile kittens were brought into Planned Pethood in Duluth after experiencing something horrible the night prior.

“A citizen driving through Duluth last night, saw another car in front of her throw out two kittens from their car window,” said Elizabeth Burgner, co-founder of Planned Pethood of Georgia.

If it weren’t for the good Samaritan stopping to pick them up, they could have died. Police even got involved. The kittens are neonates, meaning they depend on their mom...so staff stepped up to save their lives.

“She said she actually saw them toss them. They definitely would have died out there,” said Hadyn Hilton, customer service manager.

Heroic acts like these are just one of the things planned pethood does each day. They provide low costs services like spay and neuter surgeries. They also help with rescue animals.

The non-profit recently became the target of a fake check scheme

“Someone stole a check out of the mail, created fake check stock, and they were able to cash 10 checks totally almost $60,000,” said Burgner.

Their bank refunded the money, but they are still having to pay several fees and spend countless hours regrouping.

“The big hassle for us is now closing the account, opening a new account, contacting our vendors, unlinking all the debit and credit activity. So, we will spend several hours that could be put to better use helping animals,” said Burgner.

Staff hopes the crooks are caught, so they cannot do this to anybody else

“Of all the places to try and take advantage of, a place that helps animals and gives so much back to the community and Community Cats, it’s a devastating thing that this would be a targeted place,” said Hilton.

The non-profit will host a kitten shower, with an opportunity to give in a supply drive. The event will be Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 2860 Buford Highway, Duluth, Building E.

