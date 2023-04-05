Positively Georgia
Olson homers, drives in 3 to help Braves sweep Cards

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and the Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Wednesday.

Bryce Elder, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, pitched six strong innings, giving up two hits, striking out six and walking three. Jesse Chavez retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season.

The Braves won for the fifth time in their first six games, while St. Louis has lost three straight.

Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hit his first career home run, driving a Michael Tonkin slider over the left field wall in the seventh. Walker, who added an RBI double in the ninth, has a six-game hitting streak to start his career.

Elder (1-0) got help from his defense in the fourth after Nolan Gorman’s pop fly dropped in short left field. Paul Goldschmidt tried to score from first but was easily thrown out at the plate by Eddie Rosario.

Olson’s 410-foot solo homer in the second was part of a three-hit day. He also had a pair of doubles in the first and fourth that scored Ronald Acuña Jr. twice.

Austin Riley had an RBI single and Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly as part of a three-run first inning.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (0-1) struggled in his second straight start to begin the season, allowing five runs on nine hits, as well as striking out six and walking one. His six innings was the longest for a St. Louis starter this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

