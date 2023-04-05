Peach County woman wanted for identity theft, theft by taking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Peach County woman is wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for identity theft and theft by taking.

Priscilla Parker is wanted for identity theft and theft by taking in connection with a “suspected theft” of an elderly woman in Crawford County in 2022. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s help in solving the case. Parker is known to frequent Crawford, Peach, and Houston counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parker is asked to call the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545 or1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.