Pizza Hut launches new limited-edition reversible ‘Hut Hat’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pizza Hut and Chain are teaming up to introduce a new food fashion accessory.

The limited-edition Hut Hat is a reversible bucket with one side resembling Pizza Hut’s red roof and the other a checkered design with black, white, and red, resembling the lamp shades hanging within Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide.

Pizza Hut and Chain created this ‘90s-inspired fashion accessory so pizza lovers can showcase their love for the brand even when they aren’t enjoying pizza under the actual red roof.

After a Chain Instagram showing how similar the lamps were to bucket hats went viral, Pizza Hut got in contact; the two brands are now kicking off a larger partnership with the launch of the Hut Hat.

According to its website, Chain is a creative culinary collective, co-founded by B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, known for reinterpreting iconic brand dishes and iconography to make one-of-a-kind culinary and couture creations.

The Hut Hat will be available to purchase here starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday. The hut hat is priced at $35.

