Three arrested during Washington Co. drug bust

DAVIDSBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are under arrest after a drug bust during a traffic stop.

Dexter Williams, Eric Tucker and Tatiana Spivey were arrested near Davidsboro Wednesday morning. Police seized nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA.

The three are charged with RICO, possession of MDMA, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

They are being held without bond in Washington County.

