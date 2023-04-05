Positively Georgia
Tractor-trailer crash has four lanes blocked on I-75 north

Tractor-trailer accident
Tractor-trailer accident(Cobb county police department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An accident involving two tractor-trailers has four lanes of I-75N at the I-575 split shutdown.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Marietta Wrecker Service just got on the scene and is working to move the vehicles to the shoulder.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for 1-2 hours.

