UGA study found postpartum women used opioids during the pandemic

According to a recent study, new mothers who have given birth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic have filled more opioid prescriptions.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a recent study by the University of Georgia, new mothers who have given birth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic have filled more opioid prescriptions.

The study conducted in Georgia says that postpartum women are experiencing a lot, including feeding or calming a crying baby and figuring out life as a new mother.

According to University of Georgia College of Public Health officials, out of more than 460,000 mothers who gave birth between July 2018 and December 2020, 38% were prescribed opioids.

Doctors have said that opioids should not be the first medication that postpartum women receive and suggests using Ibuprofen and moving up if the pain persists.

