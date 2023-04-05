Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Workers at The Battery and Truist Park prepare for the Braves’ home opener

Preparations for first Braves home game
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Workers at The Battery and Truist Park are preparing for the Braves home opener with last-minute cleaning and landscaping.

The Braves play the San Francisco Padres Thursday evening.

Spokespeople for the park tell Atlanta News First that they’ve added new restaurants, merchandise, and self-checkout kiosks at Truist over the past few months.

Fans tell Atlanta News First they’re getting ready for tomorrow by shopping.

“I’ll probably get something at the store,” said Kirsten Costanzo, who flew in from Connecticut for the game.

“He’s got a little jersey, I think it’s an Acuna jersey. I have Chipper Jones,” said Dillon Mabe, who’s bringing his toddler son to the game tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
‘He was in pain’ | Security video shows what happened to man after arrest
Workers at The Battery and Truist Park prepare for the Braves’ home opener
Tractor-trailer accident
Tractor-trailer crash has four lanes blocked on I-75 north
rabid dog
Dog in DeKalb County dies after testing positive for rabies