Workers at The Battery and Truist Park prepare for the Braves’ home opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Workers at The Battery and Truist Park are preparing for the Braves home opener with last-minute cleaning and landscaping.

The Braves play the San Francisco Padres Thursday evening.

Spokespeople for the park tell Atlanta News First that they’ve added new restaurants, merchandise, and self-checkout kiosks at Truist over the past few months.

Fans tell Atlanta News First they’re getting ready for tomorrow by shopping.

“I’ll probably get something at the store,” said Kirsten Costanzo, who flew in from Connecticut for the game.

“He’s got a little jersey, I think it’s an Acuna jersey. I have Chipper Jones,” said Dillon Mabe, who’s bringing his toddler son to the game tomorrow.

