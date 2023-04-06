10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia as GA shelter deals with overcrowding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County Animal Services is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to overcrowding in its shelter.

Ten dogs need to find homes in the next week, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.

Coweta County Animal Services is making a plea to anyone who can help save the animals’ lives, foster, and adopt by April 15.

“These dogs have been at the shelter the longest. Mya, Finn, Atlas, Max, Hooch, Woodson, Bobby, Gidget, Mickey, and Shilo need your help. Please help spread the word about these adorable faces in the hopes that someone will fall in love and want to adopt or rescue them. All ten of them are kind, smart, and caring,” a Facebook post explained.

