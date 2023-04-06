13-year-old Spalding teen reported missing, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Sparlding are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old missing boy in Spalding.

Police say Jordan Simon was last seen in the 1500 block of Patterson Road wearing black shorts and a black and white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.

