3 warthogs, zebra to leave Zoo Atlanta for new homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta’s African Savanna will soon see the departure of four animals.

Three warthogs named Daphne, Eloise and Penelope and a zebra named Shinda will have new homes, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The warthog triplets will be two years old soon and are ready to begin their adult lives. The three were born at Zoo Atlanta and were the first litter for Eleanor and Hamlet. Eleanor and Hamlet will remain at Zoo Atlanta.

They will remain together at their new home.

20-year-old Shinda has been the lone zebra in the exhibit since the death of her companion Hannah late last year. Zebras are intensely social animals and Shinda will receive social interaction at her new home.

Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg said, “it is most important that [Shinda has] the social interactions that her species needs...In any discussions of animal moves, the well-being of the animals is our number one consideration.”

The zoo did not specify when Daphne, Eloise, Penelope or Shinda will leave or when or if they expect new zebras or warthogs in the African Savanna exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.