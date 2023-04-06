Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 warthogs, zebra to leave Zoo Atlanta for new homes

Daphne, Eloise, Penelope and Shinda
Daphne, Eloise, Penelope and Shinda(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Zoo Atlanta’s African Savanna will soon see the departure of four animals.

Three warthogs named Daphne, Eloise and Penelope and a zebra named Shinda will have new homes, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

The warthog triplets will be two years old soon and are ready to begin their adult lives. The three were born at Zoo Atlanta and were the first litter for Eleanor and Hamlet. Eleanor and Hamlet will remain at Zoo Atlanta.

They will remain together at their new home.

20-year-old Shinda has been the lone zebra in the exhibit since the death of her companion Hannah late last year. Zebras are intensely social animals and Shinda will receive social interaction at her new home.

Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg said, “it is most important that [Shinda has] the social interactions that her species needs...In any discussions of animal moves, the well-being of the animals is our number one consideration.”

The zoo did not specify when Daphne, Eloise, Penelope or Shinda will leave or when or if they expect new zebras or warthogs in the African Savanna exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
Reported gas leak at Kennestone Hospital halts all surgeries
The vice president is announcing a historic commitment to solar energy in northwest Georgia on...
Kamala Harris in Georgia today, announces historic solar commitment
Dunwoody homes searched
Search warrants lead investigators to guns, drugs, at 2 Dunwoody homes