AM radio’s future in flux after Ford says it will drop frequency in new cars
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As long as former Georgia quarterback and radio personality Buck Belue has been in media, there’s been AM radio.

“When you wanna hear some political talk or some sports talk, you’d hit the AM dial,” Belue said.

Now, that’s becoming increasingly past tense.

“The apps now are the thing,” Belue said, mimicking playing with a phone.

Belue has seen transitions like this before. Most notably with his beloved turntables and classic rock.

“The Eagles. The Best of The Doobie Brothers. Earth, Wind & Fire’s Greatest Hits,” Blue ticked off. “I thought I was really gonna miss the turntable.”

And after Ford recently announced it’s eliminating AM radio on nearly all of its new vehicles starting next year, AM’s future is even more wavy.

A move 680 The Fan Program Director Matt Edgar doesn’t see catching on.

“You can’t just all-of-sudden say, ‘Oh, that’s no longer available,’ when you’re driving your car, especially in rural America,” Edgar explained.

Most electric vehicles from companies like Rivian and Tesla have already ditched AM due to interference caused by the electronics.

But moving gas powered cars away from it? That could adversely affect emergency message systems, foreign-language stations, and even Atlanta Braves affiliate broadcasts.

“I’d tell you about 75% of those stations are AM stations all over the southeast,” Edgar said. “We’re in nine different states, the Braves Radio Network.”

And while Edgar thinks AM will stick around in most cars, Belue thinks there might come a time when terrestrial AM radio goes the way of the turntable.

“Yeah, I think we’re all going to be ok,” Belue said.

