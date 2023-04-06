‘American Idol 5′ finalist Kinnik Sky stage play coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kinnik Sky is a veteran of stage, television, and film.

Kinnik is originally from Columbia, SC, she spent 14 years honing her craft in Atlanta working professionally in musical theater.

She has worked professionally in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, most notably finishing Finishing as a Top 13 Finalist in the hit show American Idol (Season 5), Kinnik then went on to win the Dreamgirls competition sponsored by the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. and Blackweekly.com and was flown to Italy to perform.

Kinnik recently produced and directed “PIECES,” which tells the story of Dr. Nile Winters (a Christian Therapist) who must fight to resist temptations to have a forbidden relationship with her troubled and married client Brian.

Kinnik will star in the play alongside actress Brely Evans (BET’s Family Business), and actor Tim Davidson (The Take).

The production “PIECES” is scheduled for one show only, April 8, at Riverside EpiCenter located at 135 Riverside Pkwy in Austell.

Because of her love and passion for the industry, she founded The Sky Academy, exposing underserved youths to jobs in theater, filmmaking, and arts & culture; as well as Kinnik Sky Entertainment where she’s produced multiple stage plays and film projects under its umbrella.

She also executive-produced, wrote, and hosted the celebrity and entertainment news web series, “Straight From the Sky” which can be seen on KinnikSky.com.

