Atlanta police looking for person of interest in 2022 murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a 2022 murder.

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022. He was reportedly sitting inside a car when he was shot.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

