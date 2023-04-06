Atlanta police looking for person of interest in assault

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a physical and sexual assault March 30.

A person says a man assaulted them at 3261 Peachtree Road NE March 30. The Black man was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask and pants and light shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

