Atlanta police looking for person of interest in assault

The person of interest in an assault March 30.
The person of interest in an assault March 30.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a physical and sexual assault March 30.

A person says a man assaulted them at 3261 Peachtree Road NE March 30. The Black man was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black ski mask and pants and light shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

