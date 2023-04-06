Chick-fil-A celebrates 50 years of scholarships, giving $25 million in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chick-fil-A celebrates the 50th anniversary of its scholarship giving with $25 million in scholarships awarded in 2023, Atlanta team members received 2.8 million of that.

Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has helped over 93,000 restaurant team members pursue academic goals and further their career opportunities, totaling about 162 million in scholarships. This year they have helped 13,000 restaurant team members and 13 community service-minded students across the U.S. and Canada.

“Investing in the education and development of future leaders is one of the greatest opportunities we have to care for others,” said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, Inc. “We are inspired by this year’s recipients and are honored to support their aspirations to further their education, achieve their personal goals and positively impact their communities.”

Chick-fil-A reward scholarships help recipients in many different ways, such as:

Up-front award: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up-front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other on-campus expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Applicable at any qualifying school, college, or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient’s choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

No employment tenure requirements (Remarkable Futures Scholarship initiative only): There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify. Both full-time and part-time restaurant employees at a franchised, company-owned and/or affiliated restaurant in the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico are eligible.

Some of the recipients this year of the Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship include:

Team Member Malcolm Jones, of Wilson, N.C., was recognized with the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award for $50,000 ─ the largest in Chick-fil-A history. The one-time award is named for Chick-fil-A’s first scholarship recipient, Eddie White, and given in honor of the 50th anniversary.

12 Team Members who received True Inspiration™ Scholarships of $25,000.

More than 13,000 Team Members will receive $1,000 or $2,500 Leadership Scholarships, including the first Remarkable Futures Scholarship recipient in Puerto Rico.

There was a celebration held at the Atlanta support center for the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars Award, where 13 community service-minded leaders across the country were rewarded $25,000 in scholarships.

Chick-fil-A expects to provide more scholarship options throughout the coming year which include the Eddie White Servant Leadership Award, True Inspiration Scholarship and Chick-fil-A Community Scholars award recipients will have the opportunity to participate in an optional, one-year mentoring and leadership development program to further their growth.

