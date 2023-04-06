Positively Georgia
Dispute leads to deadly early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta

Cooper Street homicide scene Thursday morning at 3:30 a.m.
Cooper Street homicide scene Thursday morning at 3:30 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a dispute with another man early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call around 3:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Cooper Street SW. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s or 50s dead from a gunshot wound at the dead-end area of Cooper Street, which police say appears to be a homeless encampment.

Police say a dispute between two males led to the shooting. The gunman is still on the run and an active search is underway.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

