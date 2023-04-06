Positively Georgia
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.(The Animal Pad/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LA MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – A dog in California is still looking for his forever home after receiving zero adoption applications since his arrival at a shelter more than two years ago.

The 3-year-old pitbull/lab mix named October has spent just shy of 800 days at The Animal Pad in La Mesa, just outside of San Diego.

October came to the shelter in February 2021 after he was rescued from Ensenada, Mexico.

He is described as “extremely sweet and playful” and loves to meet new people. He would do best in a home as the only pet with a secure outdoor area to run around.

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter. Shelter staff says he is crate, house, and bathroom trained, but he is still working on leash training.

“I am so smart, eager to please, playful, and so loving,” October’s adoption page reads.

A TikTok video of October went viral after he hit his 763rd day in the shelter on March 9.

Motel 6 is offering to cover October’s adoption fee and travel expenses for his future family.

Anyone who is interested in adopting October can apply here on the shelter’s website. Once an applicant is selected, Motel 6 will cover the adoption fee of $200 plus up to $500 in travel expenses.

October also has his own Instagram page, which you can follow here.

