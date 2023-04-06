Douglas County commissioners suspended after being charged with conspiracy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A three-person review commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended two Douglas County commissioners after being charged with conspiracy.

Commission Chair Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Henry Mitchell were charged with conspiracy in February. The review commission “found that the [indictments do] relate to and adversely affect” the Commission and ordered that the pair be suspended.

The suspensions will last until the end of the case or the expiration of their terms, whichever comes first. Interim commissioners will be appointed to maintain a quorum and Vice-Chair Tarenia Carthain will act as Vice-Chair.

