Escaped inmate captured overnight in Clayton County

Police say a K-9 officer caught 22-year-old Nigiel Lee about two hours after he escaped.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say they found the man who made a brazen escape from jail overnight in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says a K-9 officer caught 22-year-old Nigiel Lee near Whaley’s Lake Drive in Jonesboro about two hours after he escaped.

#Update After two hours of searching for Nigiel Lee, K-9 handler Officer Christian and K-9 Niko of the Clayton County...

Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

According to police, Lee ran off, jumped on multiple cars, and climbed over a fence while in handcuffs.

Officers set up checkpoints around the jail in Jonesboro right after he escaped.

Lee is serving time for multiple felonies, including home invasion and burglary. Officials say Lee is also wanted in DeKalb County and in Alabama on other charges.

