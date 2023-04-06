Escaped inmate captured overnight in Clayton County
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say they found the man who made a brazen escape from jail overnight in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Police Department says a K-9 officer caught 22-year-old Nigiel Lee near Whaley’s Lake Drive in Jonesboro about two hours after he escaped.
According to police, Lee ran off, jumped on multiple cars, and climbed over a fence while in handcuffs.
Officers set up checkpoints around the jail in Jonesboro right after he escaped.
Lee is serving time for multiple felonies, including home invasion and burglary. Officials say Lee is also wanted in DeKalb County and in Alabama on other charges.
