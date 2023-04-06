Family fights to keep former plantation land from Gwinnett Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It’s our freedom, it’s our legacy. it’s our future,” said Chad Livsey.

The Livsey family has owned a former plantation in Gwinnett County for over a century.

Robert Livsey Senior and his wife, Morena, bought the former plantation called ‘the Promised Land’ in 1920. They were descendants of slaves who once forced to work there.

Today, much of the property and the original home, is owned by Gwinnett County. They plan to turn it into a museum.

Now, the county wants the Livsey’s remaining two parcels of land to develop into a public park. It includes a lake, a store, and apartments where descendants like Alexis Livsey lives with her six kids.

“Even if they offer them money. This is more than money, this is our home,” said Alexis Livsey.

The county could soon take the rest of the land by eminent domain legally forcing the owners to sell.

“It’s a beautiful property. The Livsey’s have maintained it. Now, as a county we want to help it grow,” said Deborah Tuff, a spokesperson for Gwinnett County Government.

The county says it wants to preserve the land’s history.

“Imagine now coming to this property where descendants of former slaves are now descendants of all this rich history that Gwinnett has become and that’s what we’re trying to do,” she said.

The family, however, worries the focus of the project will be the plantation owner, Thomas Maguire. He wrote a series of journals of Antebellum life reportedly inspiring ‘Gone with the Wind.’

“They’re going to come down here and celebrate the history while whitewashing what we have created, here on this land,” said Chad Livsey.

The county says nothing has been decided yet.

There will be a meeting on April 25th where Gwinnett County board members will vote on the eminent domain proposal. If that vote is successful, the final decision will be determined in court.

