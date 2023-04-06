Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Family fights to keep former plantation land from Gwinnett Co.

The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.
The Livsey family has owned the plantation for over a century.(Amanda Rose)
By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “It’s our freedom, it’s our legacy. it’s our future,” said Chad Livsey.

The Livsey family has owned a former plantation in Gwinnett County for over a century.

Robert Livsey Senior and his wife, Morena, bought the former plantation called ‘the Promised Land’ in 1920. They were descendants of slaves who once forced to work there.

Today, much of the property and the original home, is owned by Gwinnett County. They plan to turn it into a museum.

Now, the county wants the Livsey’s remaining two parcels of land to develop into a public park. It includes a lake, a store, and apartments where descendants like Alexis Livsey lives with her six kids.

“Even if they offer them money. This is more than money, this is our home,” said Alexis Livsey.

The county could soon take the rest of the land by eminent domain legally forcing the owners to sell.

“It’s a beautiful property. The Livsey’s have maintained it. Now, as a county we want to help it grow,” said Deborah Tuff, a spokesperson for Gwinnett County Government.

The county says it wants to preserve the land’s history.

“Imagine now coming to this property where descendants of former slaves are now descendants of all this rich history that Gwinnett has become and that’s what we’re trying to do,” she said.

The family, however, worries the focus of the project will be the plantation owner, Thomas Maguire. He wrote a series of journals of Antebellum life reportedly inspiring ‘Gone with the Wind.’

“They’re going to come down here and celebrate the history while whitewashing what we have created, here on this land,” said Chad Livsey.

The county says nothing has been decided yet.

There will be a meeting on April 25th where Gwinnett County board members will vote on the eminent domain proposal. If that vote is successful, the final decision will be determined in court.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
Fire line tape, marking the area of a structure fire on Main Street in Wall.
Gas leak reported at Kennestone Hospital, some surgeries paused
New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
Georgia’s Green investments could continue to grow
Digital control panel inside elevator at Hampton Inn & Suites in Midtown Atlanta.
Blind man says he was stuck on Midtown hotel elevator due to digital control panel