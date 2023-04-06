FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty shower, storm this evening; More rain Friday, Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after 5 p.m.

Thursday’s summary

High - 84°

Normal high - 71°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

You’ll notice more clouds today, but it will stay dry this morning and afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible after 5 p.m. today, which may impact you if you’re headed to The Battery or the Braves game tonight.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday, Saturday

We’re expected widespread rain in north Georgia on Friday and Saturday. No severe weather is expected, but periods of heavy rain will be possible with a larger impact on Saturday. Isolated flooding will be possible by Saturday.

Drier for Easter

The forecast is trending better for Easter Sunday! Expect dry weather Sunday through the beginning of next week.

