Georgia Southern golfer finishes first round at The Masters

Ben Carr works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta...
Ben Carr works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern Eagle got the chance to tee off Thursday for his first ever Masters appearance.

Ben Carr teed off for his Masters debut just before noon and finished the first round with a 3-over 75. As things stand, Carr is tied for 64th which should be right around the cut line.

He hit fairways with consistency and spent a lot of time dancing on the green, but struggled a bit on those vicious greens.

Carr spoke after on what he learned from his First Round at Augusta National.

“I learned a lot. I learned that I am a good enough ball striker to hit a decent number of greens and have some looks, but my speed wasn’t very good on the greens and I just never got comfortable on the green. That’s the goal for tomorrow. Hopefully roll in a few more putts and I would love to have a chance coming down the stretch to make the cut,” Carr said.

