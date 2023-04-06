Georgia’s Green investments could continue to grow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has touted 35 big announcements from green energy companies in the past year. Companies like Hyundai, Kia, Rivian, and SK Batteries are investing more than $31 billion and added more than 380,000 jobs across the state.

James Marlow with the Southface Institute said that the state is not done growing yet. Georgia has the world’s busiest airport, the Port of Savannah, and eager college students at some of the state’s colleges and universities.

“We have all the ingredients to be a world leader in this,” said Marlow.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Qcells facility in Dalton. The plant will produce solar panels for 6 million American homes every year. Ali Zaidi, White House Climate Advisor calls Georgia a magnet for investment.

“Creating jobs that you can raise a family on, and delivering technologies that are going to cut consumer costs,” said Zaidi

Senator Jon Ossoff is in the Republic of Korea this week to lead a 4-day economic delegation and strengthen US-ROK relations as both nations mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance, his second visit to Korea since his election in 2021. He held high-level economic talks with Samsung, Hyundai, and Hanwha Executives.

On a similar trip more than a year ago, he met with leaders of Qcells Hanwha Energies, securing an agreement for the Qcells move to Georgia.

" I’m back here again, meeting again with Korean business leaders to identify new opportunities for investment in Georgia. That means good-paying jobs. That means quality investments in our communities,” said Ossoff.

State Lawmakers agreed to a committee to start to craft laws to increase home building and education near these plants. They will give their own recommendations to the GEneral ASsembly next January.

