Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to join faculty at Howard University

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams will join the faculty at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

It’s the next step in Abrams’ reemergence after the Democrat lost her second bid to be governor of Georgia last year to Republican Brian Kemp.

The 49-year-old political activist won’t be a traditional full-time faculty member, Howard says, but she will lecture, invite guest speakers, and host symposiums on race and Black politics.

Abrams’ next steps have been closely watched since her loss.

She was an election observer in Nigeria in February and has been promoting two books.

In January, Abrams left open a political return in an interview, saying “I will likely run again.”

