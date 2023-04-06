Positively Georgia
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter training

Henry Co. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett: ‘It’s unfortunate that the time frame we live in now needs to be a consistent conversation’
Wednesday night dozens of people gathered at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stockbridge to learn what to do if they come face to face with an active shooter.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday night dozens of people gathered at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Stockbridge to learn what to do if they come face to face with an active shooter.

“It’s unfortunate that the time frame we live in now needs to be a consistent conversation,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

Henry County deputies shared tips on when to run and when to hide. They also showed surveillance footage and body camera video from the recent Covenant School shooting in Nashville which killed 3 students and 3 staff members.

Ronald Phillips and his wife live in Henry County. They attended Wednesday’s training to better protect themselves in the event of an emergency.

“We wanted to be like sponges. Soak in that knowledge and pass it on to other people to keep people safe,” Phillips said.

During the presentation, Henry County deputies stressed the importance of making a plan ahead of time and identifying exits and safe spaces at schools, churches, and malls, which are often targets of gun violence.

“This is one of the things we need in our community to raise levels of consciousness with respect to the what ifs and when they happen, what do we do? How do we respond,” Sheriff Scandrett said.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 135 mass shootings in the United States since January 1, 2023.

The Henry County Sheriff’s office says two more active shooter training is scheduled at other area churches.

