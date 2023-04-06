Positively Georgia
Here’s who’s playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORE: Complete Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are 104 invitees and a starting field of 88 players for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

There are 16 first-time players, consisting of seven amateurs and nine professionals.

On the first two days of play, each amateur is paired in a group with a Masters champion.

In addition, 22 honorary non-participating Invitees are expected in attendance.

Here’s a look at who’s playing. Click on the link for their bio and stats.

Masters 2023 competitors

