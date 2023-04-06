Investigation underway at Georgia medical prison after death

(AP) - An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Augusta State Medical Prison.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Amos Huff, 60, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. March 30 at the facility in Grovetown, a news release Wednesday said.

Officials said they believe Huff’s death to be the result of injuries sustained during a fight with another inmate, Johnathan Randy Fesperman, who has since been charged with murder, WJBF-TV reported.

A warrant states that Fesperman, who is serving time for a 2016 armed robbery, allegedly strangled Huff with a sheet, officials said.

The medical prison provides “centralized acute, specialized medical ... services for male and female offenders,” according to the state Department of Corrections website.

