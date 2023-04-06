Positively Georgia
LaGrange names new police chief and fire chief

By Rachel Aragon
Apr. 6, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange has a few new faces leading the city.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Willie Edmondson says the city is marching through the rest of 2023 with new leadership.

The city named Willie Bradfield as their new Fire Chief. He has been with the LaGrange fire department since 1999 and served as Deputy Chief.

The city named Garrett Fiveash as the new Police Chief.

For the last few months LaGrange has had an interim chief after LaGrange’s long-time police chief Lou Dekmar retired earlier this year.

“We want to be an open and honest with the public,” Fiveash said at Thursday’s press conference.

Fiveash, who has worked with Georgia State Patrol for 27 years, says one of his priorities as chief is to crack down on gang activity.

“I know they have a gang unit here, so I’ll be working closely with them to kind of track and get some background on where those problems are actually coming from.” said Fiveash.

As Chief, Fiveash says he wants to encourage his men and women in uniform to reach out to the community more and for the community to reach out to them.

“We don’t have enough personnel to be everywhere all the time,” said Fiveash. “So we are really going to rely heavily on the community especially in the more crime affected areas to work with us and we have to reach out and build that trust, but it’s on us to start the conversation.”

