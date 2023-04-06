Convicted murderer escapes Atlanta Transitional Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide lookout for a Georgia convicted murderer after escaping a transitional center.

Charles Smith is a Black man who is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 201 lbs. Smith walked away from the facility last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Police ask to not approach him and call 911 or 478-992-5111.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.