Convicted murderer escapes Atlanta Transitional Center
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Department of Corrections issued a statewide lookout for a Georgia convicted murderer after escaping a transitional center.
Charles Smith is a Black man who is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 201 lbs. Smith walked away from the facility last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Police ask to not approach him and call 911 or 478-992-5111.
