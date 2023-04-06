Positively Georgia
Metro Atlanta homicide under investigation

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide is under investigation in metro Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Lovejoy police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a “homicide” is under investigation.

The identity of the homicide victim is unknown at this time.

There are no additional details released by officials.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for details as they come into our newsroom.

