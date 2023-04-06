Neighborhood fed up with trains stalling on major roadway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Neighbors in Hunter Hills are pleading for action after trains keep stopping in the middle of a major roadway, causing significant traffic jams for residents.

“My main concern as a community member is that the blockages really impact our elderly, our seniors in this community. It’s not just about traffic. But access,” said community member Tim Brown.

The CSX train stops at the center of Chapell Road Northwest between Ezra Church and Bernard Street, sometimes for hours.

Neighbors say the blockages are also happening at Fairfield Place Northwest in the Dixie Hills neighborhood and at Murphy Avenue in the Adair Park neighborhood.

Neighbors have to crawl under or over railcars at times and drivers have to take confusing alternate directions to reroute.

The Westside neighborhood is home to mostly minority and low-income Georgians, many of whom rely on the nearby MARTA station.

Representative Mesha Mainor (D-56) held a press conference in the Hunter Hills neighborhood to address resident concerns.

“Constituents have reported crawling under and over stalled trains to get to the nearby MARTA bus stop on their work commute,” Rep. Mainor said. “The impact this blocked crossing has on 911 response time, disruption to individuals that use handicap-accessible mobile devices in the neighborhood, as well as the potential environmental hazards of the tracks in this area.”

Mainor says she has called CSX many times.

“We want CSX to use the technology they have and when they need to stop in this community, that they stop it without blocking the street. It’s quite simple. And we have a logistics problem throughout the state. And so, if it means that you can’t do four more cars, right, to get your product, then this community deserves those four cars of product to be shipped on the next shipment,” said Mainor.

Representative Mainor is partnering up with the Atlanta City Council, Fulton County leaders, and even Senator Raphael Warnock’s office to help address the issue with CSX.

