Par 3 contest takes center stage at The Masters in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday at The Masters is all about the par three contest. People pack in to see their favorite players up close and personal. And a lot of prior champions compete in this contest, but you won’t find all of them like Tiger Woods and there’s a reason why.

Couples, Crenshaw and DeChambeau are just a few of golf’s biggest names that competed in The Master’s Par 3 contest, but where was Tiger?

“So, the par three contest they always have people, and no one wants to win it right because of the superstition. No one has ever won it and then went on to win The Masters,” Masters fan Adam Plemen said.

As for the fans, no one seemed disappointed in the golf greats who decided to hold out. They’re just happy to be here.

“You know if I was in The Masters which will never happen, I probably wouldn’t play in this either. I’m very superstitious so I get it and I understand it,” Masters fan Jamie Parham said.

“First time being here. I’ve tried for many years to win the lottery. Luckily, one of my friends’ wives won after two to three times and they were like you were one of the first people I thought of and gave me a practice round and I was like thank God,” Plemen said.

And perhaps the biggest stars of the day, were the players kids who were decked out in the proper caddy gear and entertained the crowd.

“Everyone comes and there’s such a universal means of respect for everybody. Everybody wants to be here, everybody is happy to be here,” Masters fan Cat Hunt said.

And with the Par 3 contest over players can relax a little bit with their families and then they will begin to prepare for the first round of the Masters Tournament which gets underway on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

