Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say

The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
By 19 News Digital Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities charged two parents with murder after their 5-year-old daughter died from starvation.

Police said 24-year-old Janicea Brooks and 32-year-old Collyn Green are being held responsible for the death of their daughter Kamryn Riley.

According to officials, Kamryn was dead for at least 48 hours and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital.

A prosecutor said Kamryn weighed just 21 pounds when she was taken to the hospital.

WOIO reports officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for the 5-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a home, which officials said was in deplorable conditions after an investigation.

Authorities said there were three of the girl’s siblings in the house.

The bond for the parents was set at $500,000 each.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camryn Olivia Price was shot and killed Tuesday in southwest Atlanta.
Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed leaving Atlanta nightclub
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Avyana Mitchell
Missing DeKalb 14-year-old girl found safe, police say
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water
Why is the "Find my iPhone" app leading people to one house in particular when their lost...
Find My iPhone app glitch leads to harassment for Texas homeowner
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest
Oklahoma's attorney general said Richard Glossip's conviction and death sentence should be...
Murder conviction for man on death row should be overturned, Oklahoma AG says