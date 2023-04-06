Passover begins as new study shows antisemitism is on the rise in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday evening marked the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The eight-day observance commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt.

It comes as new data shows a dramatic increase in the number of recorded incidents of Jewish hate in the United States.

“The Jewish community and families gather together to celebrate Passover and be reminded of the tragedies and obstacles that we’ve had to overcome. Antisemitism is one of those obstacles we continue to have to overcome,” says Dov Wilker, Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee Atlanta.

“The holiday of Passover is a tremendous reminder of the importance of disrupting and combating antisemitism,” he continues. “The holiday itself is about Jews, who were enslaved by the pharaoh in Egypt, who wanted to destroy and kill all of the Jews before we were able to escape for our survival.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism just released its audit of 2022.

The report says antisemitic incidents in the United States went up 36%, which is the highest level recorded since 1979.

Breaking the numbers down further, the data says assaults increased by 26%, incidents of harassment went up by 39%, and acts of vandalism increased by 52%.

It was just back in February that anti-Jewish flyers turned up in a Dunwoody neighborhood.

Herbie Ziskend, a Deputy Director of Communications with the Biden Administration, spoke with Atlanta News First Wednesday about what is being done nationally.

“The president established an inter-agency task force across the administration, across the federal government, to better coordinate a response to the rise of antisemitism across the White House,” he says. “We are working on a report that will be released. That is the first national strategy to counter the rise in antisemitism.”

The American Jewish Committee held a Unity seder at the Temple, a synagogue in Midtown, to bring together people of all faith groups. Efforts like this, Wilker hopes, will help to prevent these issues

“The overlapping of Ramadan, of Easter, and of Passover is a unique reminder of the important roles that faith plays in our community, of the responsibilities that we have to respect one another,” he says.

A bill that would have defined “antisemitism” to help in convicting hate crimes did not pass in the most recent Georgia legislative session

It stalled after concerns of how it could impact free speech.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.