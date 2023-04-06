Police offering 10K reward for information on the murder of Atlanta man
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Homicide is still looking for answers in the shooting investigation of an Atlanta man.
On Oct. 27, police say they responded to a call on the 600 block of North Highland Ave in reference to a person being shot.
When they arrived they found Dean Phillips with a gunshot wound to the torso and died on the scene.
Police are rewarding $10,000 for information about his murder and encouraging anyone with knowledge of the shooting or suspects involved to contact the Homicide Unit.
