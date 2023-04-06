Police offering 10K reward for information on the murder of Atlanta man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police Homicide is still looking for answers in the shooting investigation of an Atlanta man.

On Oct. 27, police say they responded to a call on the 600 block of North Highland Ave in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived they found Dean Phillips with a gunshot wound to the torso and died on the scene.

Police are rewarding $10,000 for information about his murder and encouraging anyone with knowledge of the shooting or suspects involved to contact the Homicide Unit.

