Preparations underway at Truist Park for Braves 2023 home opener

Fans come from all over for Braves home opener
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Cutter Martin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday is the home opener for the Atlanta Braves.

A lot of fans are excited to see if the Braves have what it takes to get to the postseason like they did last year, or even be World Series Champions again like in 2021.

The Braves kicked off their 2023 season on March 30 in Washington, D.C. against the Nationals where they won two of the three games in that series. They then traveled to St. Louis to play the Cardinals where they swept the series Wednesday night winning all three games.

On Thursday, they’re up against the San Francisco Padres for their home opener. Ahead of the evening game, there’s going to be plenty for Braves fans to do at The Battery and Truist Park. At 4:30 p.m., there will be the Braves Walk where fans can cheer on their favorite players as they return to Truist. There will be games and performances leading up to first pitch, which UGA’s Stetson Bennet will throw out. There will even be a flyover by U.S. fighter jets during the national anthem.

All-in-all, it’s something big Braves fans tell Atlanta News First they couldn’t miss.

“We came down here about three years ago, we haven’t been back since, but we wanted to make sure we got an opening day,” said Rick Costanzo who flew in from Connecticut for the home opener.

“We’re excited for this season, and we wanted to be here for opening day,” said Dillon Mabe who drove from Charlotte, North Carolina for the home opener game.

Restaurants usually open at lunch, then the gates to the park will open at 4:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m.

BRAVES 2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

