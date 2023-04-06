Report: Clarence Thomas accepted unreported luxury travels from donor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is alleged of accepting luxury trips from a prominent GOP donor for more than two decades without disclosing them, according to a report published Thursday.

According to Pro Publica, Thomas - a Georgia native who has served on the nation’s high court since 1991 - accepted the trips from Dallas, Texas, businessman Harlan Crow. Thomas is alleged to flown on Crow’s Bombardier Global 500 jet; and vacationed on Crow’s superyacht, at an exclusive California retreat called Bohemian Grave and at Crow’s east Texas ranch.

The publication also alleges Thomas has spent about a week every summer at Crow’s private Adirondacks resort.

The trips have not appeared on any of Thomas’ financial disclosures, the publication said, which added that Thomas has not responded to requests for comment.

However, Crow acknowledged to the publication he has extended “hospitality” to Thomas and his wife but never asked the justice to extend any influence over judicial matters.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.