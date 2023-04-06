Positively Georgia
Search warrants lead investigators to guns, drugs, at 2 Dundoowdy homes

Drugs recovered include 1,500 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 19 grams of meth, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 390 grams of THC gummies
Dunwoody homes searched
Dunwoody homes searched(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Search warrants on two homes in the city of Dunwoody in a week’s time, resulted in two felony trafficking arrests, according to police.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the seizures produced three firearms, approximately 3 pounds of fentanyl, 1500 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 12 pints of promethazine cough syrup, 390 grams of THC gummies, and a jar of THC wax.

The identity of the person(s) arrested has not been released by police at this time.

