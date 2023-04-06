Search warrants lead investigators to guns, drugs, at 2 Dundoowdy homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Search warrants on two homes in the city of Dunwoody in a week’s time, resulted in two felony trafficking arrests, according to police.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the seizures produced three firearms, approximately 3 pounds of fentanyl, 1500 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 12 pints of promethazine cough syrup, 390 grams of THC gummies, and a jar of THC wax.

The identity of the person(s) arrested has not been released by police at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.