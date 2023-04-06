Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia holds Spring Wellness Conference 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. will host a Spring Wellness Conference at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Airport Hotel.

The conference is designed to address the multi-factorial aspects of sickle cell disease, sickle cell awareness and education, making proactive care a priority in 2023 and beyond.

The conference will be held on April 22 at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. and Vertex. They will also launch the new state-of-the-art Wellness Center, located at the newly renovated office complex at 2391 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, S.W. in Atlanta. With this launch, it expands on services at the new wellness center in the existing clinical laboratory.

“In today’s fast-paced world, physical wellness requires a balance of physical activity, proper nutrition, and mental well-being to keep your body in top condition,” said SCFG Executive Director Tabatha McGee. “By acquiring that balance, you nurture your responsibility for your health, allowing us to be proactive with your health care.”

People who attend the conference will have the opportunity to learn about the latest strategies and resources to assist in the dimensions of proactive care, well-being, infusion, hydration, and emotional wellness. The conference will feature some of the brightest minds in wellness, while addressing diverse topics, such as therapy & maintenance, wound care, and nutrition.

To register and receive additional information: https://www.sicklecellga.org/events

