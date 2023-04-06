Positively Georgia
Spring treats with ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nothing Bundt Cakes has brought back its seasonal favorite, Blueberry Bliss, just in time for spring!

Blueberry Bliss features a white cake swirled with blueberries throughout and topped with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

The flavor is available now through May 22.

· Sharable Bundtinis with our new ‘Hoppy Spring’ Toppers are available to order by the dozen and are perfect for Easter gatherings with friends and family.

· Full-sized 8″ and 10″ Bundt Cakes are available in all flavors and Guests can add a festive springtime Deco, like our ‘Flour Bouquet.’

· Nothing Bundt Cakes offers Bundtlet Towers beautifully gift-wrapped in cellophane for a convenient gifting option.

