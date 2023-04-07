4.4 million expected to pass through Atlanta airport for spring break travel

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expecting 4.4 million travelers to pass through the airport for spring break.

There are plenty of reasons to be going wheels up this week, with spring break, The Masters, and the Easter holiday.

“We went down here to visit family,” said Noah Session, who was flying home to D.C. after spending spring break in Atlanta.

“Spring break, you know, the Final Four was in Houston and I was traveling right after that, so, you see people in gear from the events like this, so, it gets busy at times, and it spikes,” said Matt Alborn.

Plenty of reasons to travel means plenty of people at the world’s busiest airport.

“It’s definitely busy,” said Gil Meron, who was visiting family in Atlanta.

Airport officials estimate 4.4 million people will be flying through Atlanta between the end of March and the end of this weekend, with the busiest travel days being Fridays and Sundays.

“This is one of busiest airports in the world, but it’s been smooth, everything’s good, a lot of food choices,” said Alborn.

It’s the first travel rush since the December travel meltdown. And while videos of long lines at TSA and a packed plane train have been circulating on social media, people who talked to Atlanta News First say they’ve had no issues.

“Yeah, it was a lot of people, but it wasn’t too bad,” said Carmen Session, who’s flying home to D.C.

“It was really smooth. No flight delays, airports are busy, people are out again after the Covid stuff, so, it’s been good,” said Alborn.

Airport officials are trying to keep crowds moving by shuffling passengers to different TSA checkpoints depending on wait times and by encouraging people to get there a little earlier than usual: two and a half hours early for domestic flights and three and half hours early for international flights.

