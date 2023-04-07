All-black gymnastics team aims high despite prejudice, equipment issues

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Socoya Moody, gymnastics is more than just agility and coordination.

“I don’t work anywhere else,” Moody said. “I don’t do anything else.”

She runs the non-profit Champion Mindset Gymnastics in Conyers, one of the few all-black gymnastics programs in Metro Atlanta.

“They’ve been undefeated for the past two years and not lost any competitions,” Moody said.

In just two years, the team has racked up more than a dozen national championships.

“Once I actually get used to it, it’s, like, I got it,” said gymnast Channing Wynn.

But that hasn’t come without adversity.

‘Champion’ has won these championships despite some subpar equipment. Their balance beams are falling apart at the edges, and the covers have long since started to peel away.

“Our vault table rocks and shakes,” Mood said. “Our mats on the beams, if you lift them up, there’s foam falling all over the floor.”

Their facility is old. Sometimes the lights go out.

But Champion also competes in a majority white sport, which Moody said has caused friction at some meets.

“Shortly after [the meet], the director of that competition called me and threatened me, telling me not to come to certain meets; she doesn’t need to see me there,” Moody said.

It can be a devastating reality for kids, which is why Jermaine Horton with The Art of Confidence Project photographed the team to help them regain some of that power.

“We need programs like The Art of Confidence that allows children to be children,” Horton said. “To say your locks look beautiful, your skin looks beautiful.”

But somewhere between the lights coming back on and the equipment holding form, there’s peace, success, and a bright future.

“This is my purpose,” Moody said.

