Cotton Club Revue in Marietta presents ‘One Night At The Disco’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From The producer who brought you The Motown Motor City Revue, A Soulful Christmas, and The Cotton Club Revue, Stepp Stewart, brings “One Night At The Disco” to Marietta’s New Theatre in The Square.

Stewart has been in show business for more than 30 years touring in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

“One Night At The Disco” will feature songs from the iconic Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Sylvester, Gloria Gaynor, Heatwave, and more.

For tickets visit the theater’s website at www.theatreinthesquare.net.

The show runs on Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. starting August 12 - August 21.

