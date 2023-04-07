Positively Georgia
Diverging Diamond set to open at Abernathy Rd and GA 400

By Adam Murphy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges is at Abernathy Road and Georgia 400. And by next weekend, drivers can expect it to look very different.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will transform this interchange into what they call a diverging diamond.

“I don’t have any issue with it. I think it’s fine. Once you get used to it it’s pretty simple to just follow the lights and get through it,” Driver Duane McNeese said.

The traffic pattern allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road to move several cars through an area without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals.

“Well, it’s not a good idea. Ok. So, there you have it,” Driver Evette Colston said.

It appears that this diamond is not necessarily a girl’s best friend.

“You’re on the other side of the road and it makes you feel like OMG I don’t know if the car is coming my way and should I go this way. It is very confusing,” Driver Ciera Hudson said.

It’s not a new concept and one that has been effective in other areas. Like this one around the corner at Ashford Dunwoody road and I-285 which has been functioning now for more than a decade.

“What we’re asking everyone to do is just pay attention. Put your phones down, slow down, watch for traffic direction, and stay with the flow of traffic. It will be marked, it will be ready for you, you just have to be ready for it,” Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Matt McGinnis said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

