Family creates scholarship to honor 18-year-old killed in gun range robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been one year since an accused armed robber broke into the Lock, Stock, and Barrel shooting range in Grantville, killing the owners and their teenage grandson.

Three crosses now stand outside the closed family business.

A few remnants of caution tape remain from the horrifying scene.

“We want to make sure Tommy and Evelyn and Luke’s memories stay with us,” says Shelby Wright-Whitlock.

“He was like sunshine to us,” says her husband, Ron Whitlock, as they talk about their nephew Luke Hawk. “He would brighten the room for you. He was good to talk to. He was quiet, but once you got him going— buckle up!”

Their 18-year-old nephew, Luke, and his grandparents, Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, were shot and killed at the shooting range by a 21-year-old suspect.

“Tommy taught me Sunday school since, like, grade school through high school,” Whitlock said. “Evelyn was the pianist in the church. She led the youth choir for us. They were people who helped form the character of an entire group of kids in that city.”

Making matters even worse, Tommy and Evelyn’s son Richard Hawk, Luke’s father, is the county coroner. He was among the first on the scene.

“The family could have chosen to be angry over what happened,” says Wright-Whitlock. “But, instead, we continue to pray for the redemption and the salvation of the young man who did this.”

That is why they are trying to bring purpose from their pain by creating a scholarship in Luke’s name.

He would have been a freshman at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, so it would go toward a future student there.

The family has a goal of $75,000 and says they are about halfway there.

“This would be a great memorial to Luke,” Whitlock says. “Much good was taken out of this world. This is a way for us to add some good back.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit www.abac.edu/give. Under “designation,” look for the Luke Hawk Scholarship.

